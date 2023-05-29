ST bus and truck collision in Malshej Ghat, 15 passengers injured

A tragic incident occurred in Malshej Ghat involving a collision between an ST bus and a tempo. Thankfully, all 15 passengers on board narrowly escaped without any loss of life. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical care at a rural hospital. Following the accident, massive traffic congestion ensued in Malshej Ghat.

The bus, travelling from Kalyan to Alephata, collided with a truck at the Savarane turn. The accident caused significant damage to both the truck and the ST bus. Promptly responding to the incident, traffic police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations without delay.