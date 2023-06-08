ST bus brake failure causes tragic collision in Hingoli, claims one life

A tragic incident occurred in Hingoli, resulting in a fatal accident and severe injuries to two individuals. The accident occurred when a bus, experiencing brake failure, collided with a motorcycle. The impact caused the motorcycle to skid approximately 200 meters. The safety of commuters is at risk due to the presence of faulty state transport (ST) buses.

The ST bus was travelling from Hingoli towards Parbhani. Upon reaching the town of Aundha Nagnath, the bus encountered a brake failure, leading to a catastrophic accident. The brake failure made it challenging for the driver to regain control of the bus. Initially, the bus collided with an Eicher tempo, followed by a collision with a bike. The force of the impact was significant, causing the bike to skid along with the bus for a distance of 200 meters. This horrific accident claimed the life of an individual, identified as Sanjay Vaman Jadhav. Additionally, two individuals, Maruti Vaman Jadhav and Sanjay Jadhav, sustained serious injuries. This devastating incident has left the city in shock.