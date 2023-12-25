ST passengers kept in dark about breakfast benefits

Mumbai: buses of State Transport carry a lot of people around the state from different places. The buses stop at specific stops along the way for passengers to take a halt and refresh. If one wants to eat during the halt, the prices provided by restaurants/hotels at these stops are often exorbitant.



However, very few know that ST passengers are entitled to a breakfast worth 30 Rs at these places. There have been instances of these shops deliberately hiding the boards which lets people know about the breakfast benefit. There have been several complaints of passengers not getting to avail of this special benefit at these authorized stops. The situation has remained unchanged despite this. If the hotel owners are bus depots are charging breakfast at higher rates, one can complain to ST corporation.

What can one get in 30 Rs?

Private hotels having a deal with MSRTC are to mandatorily provide any one of the breakfast items such as Shira, Pohe, Upama, Vada, Idli, and Tea at 30 Rs.

Nathjal, ST Corporation's packaged water bottle is being sold at 20 Rs instead of 15 and 20 instead of 25 Rs. The Corporation has directed the sellers to not sell at prices other than the one printed on the bottles

Responsibility of Depot Managers

While traveling by ST is at a high due to ongoing holiday season, the passengers are unable to avail of these services.

After getting complaints from passengers on higher rates of Nathjal and breakfast, the MSRTC has given the responsibility to Depot Management and Traffic Supervisors who have been less than keen to take action.

"A bus traveling from Ahmednagar to Mumbai was halted at Nishisagar Food Plaza. Since the passengers were outstation, they could not bargain for the price. People already want to have a quick breakfast at a nearby place to get back to the bus. These hotel owners take advantage of this. They are required to give breakfast at a discounted rate but end up charging much more."

- Sujit Kadam, Passenger

"We will be investigating the concerned hotel affiliated with ST's authorized stop. Then further action can be taken."

- Jayesh Bamane, Manager (Planning and Marketing)