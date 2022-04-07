ST Strike: Nobody will lose job, join work by April 22, appeals Anil Parab

ST workers should return to work by April 22 as per the High Court order and no disciplinary action will be taken against them, said Adv. Anil Parab on Thursday. He said that action would be taken against the employees who did not return to work even after the order of the High Court.

Transport Minister Anil Parab held a press conference following the High Court's directive on ST strike. ST workers (msrtc) have been ordered to return to work by April 22. The court has told us that if the workers do not come to work within the time limit given by the court, then you have the right to take action against them. Therefore, if the workers do not come as per the court order, we will take action against them. If the workers don't come, we will understand that they don't need a job, warned Transport Minister Anil Parab.

According to the High Court order, ST employees will be terminated on the ground that they do not need work if they do not return by April 22, Parab said. He said the action would be taken as per the order of the High Court. The Supreme Court has already ruled 'no work, no pay'. Therefore, Parab also clarified that ST employees will not be paid for five months.