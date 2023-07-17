State braces for heavy rainfall in next few hours; alert issued for Mumbai and other districts

After a disappearance since the last week of June, the monsoon has become active in numerous regions of the state. The meteorological department has issued predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts starting from July 19. Moreover, the met dept has also forewarned about heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three to four hours, encompassing areas like Thane, suburbs, and even Mumbai. Consequently, people venturing out for work have been advised to step out only after checking the weather forecast.

As per the available information, significant cloud formations have been observed over the northern regions of Mumbai and Thane, as well as in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region. Consequently, the possibility of heavy rainfall for several hours exists in these areas. Alerts have been issued for these districts, urging residents to exercise caution, particularly those living near rivers. On the other hand, Ratnagiri district has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall for the past two to three days, resulting in a critical situation. Vashishti River has reached its full capacity, and the reservoirs have been filled to their brim.

In the next 24 hours, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, and Jalna districts of Marathwada are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. On July 20, the meteorological department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds in Osmanabad and Nanded districts. Moreover, Konkan, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days.