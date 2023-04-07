Weather update: State braces for thunderstorms amid heat wave

At present, certain districts in the state are expected to face adverse weather conditions while the heat wave continues. The Meteorological Department has issued a recent notification, placing several districts on yellow alert. Consequently, over the next two to three days, there may be occasional light rainfall in some areas and thunderstorms accompanied by showers in other areas of the state.

Senior Scientist of the Meteorological Department, K S Hosalikar, has tweeted regarding this matter, stating that there is a chance of light rain with lightning in Pune city and neighbouring districts on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of April.

According to the latest update, thunderstorms with thunder and lightning are expected to occur mainly in several districts including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia on the 7th of April. There is also a possibility of rain. However, the remaining districts of the state will continue to experience the summer heat.