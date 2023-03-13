State government employees to go on indefinite strike from March 14

32 government departments, including state government, semi-government, district council, revenue, municipal corporation, and others, have decided to go on indefinite strike from Tuesday (March 14) in response to the demand that the old pension scheme be implemented.

The state government has stopped giving benefits under the old pension scheme to employees and officials who have joined the government service since 2005. As a result, several government organisations have been calling for the old pension scheme to be reinstated for several years.

However, as the government continues to ignore this demand, the Central Union of State Government Employees has warned of an indefinite strike.

32 departments, including school education, higher education, agriculture, cooperatives, prisons, health, sugar complex, Zilla Parishad, revenue, collector’s office, registration department, land records, municipality, non-teaching staff, RTO, and Asha workers, will participate in the strike.