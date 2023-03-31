State government has no right to continue in power and should resign immediately: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the Supreme Court's remarks on hate speech are a big slap to the Shinde-Fadnavis government adding that the state government has no right to continue in power and should resign immediately.

Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to respond to a contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches by rightwing organisations despite the orders of the top court.

We are hearing the contempt petition because states are not taking action in time. This is because the state has become impotent, powerless, and does not act in time. Why should we have a state at all if it is silent, the SC said on Wednesday.

Slamming the state government, Patole said, Expressing displeasure, the Supreme Court has said that the Maharashtra government is impotent, it is not doing anything, therefore religious disputes are deepening. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led Shinde government in the state has dealt a major blow to the image of Maharashtra.

Religious disputes are increasing in the state due to provocative speeches of some organizations, but the Shinde-Fadnavis government is not taking any action on it, the Maharashtra Congress chief added.

Righting the anger expressed by the Supreme Court against the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the Congress state president said, There is no such thing as law and order in the state. The MLAs and MPs of the ruling party do bullying openly. There are attacks on former ministers and MLAs but they are ignored. Even if the MLA of the ruling party sets fire, then action against him is avoided.