State govt sanctions ₹792 crore for five flyovers to enhance Nagpur's infrastructure

The Maharashtra state government has given the green light to a significant investment of nearly ₹800 crore for the construction of five flyovers in Nagpur, a move aimed at alleviating the persistent traffic congestion in the city. These projects, once completed, are expected to enhance connectivity between various congested areas of the city.

City MLA Krishna Khopde said that the government's approval was granted through a Government Resolution (GR) dated October 19. These flyovers are expected to address the substantial challenges faced by commuters while travelling from one part of the city to another.

Khopde explained, "Citizens encounter significant difficulties navigating the city, prompting the need for traffic-easing measures. We put forth a request for the construction of five overbridges or flyovers to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this year."

Furthermore, Khopde highlighted that the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (Maha Rail), a joint venture between the state government and the Ministry of Railways, was informed about this project by Gadkari and Fadnavis. Although Maha Rail primarily focuses on laying railway tracks in the state, it is also authorized to undertake projects related to the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in Maharashtra."A presentation on the flyovers and overbridges project was made by Maha Rail Managing Director Rajesh Jaiswal to the two senior politicians in June this year. Subsequently, Fadnavis convened a meeting in Mumbai and approved the overbridges project, which is slated to be executed through Maha Rail," he added.

The October 19 GR issued by the state government indicates an approval of ₹792 crore for the entire project, encompassing the construction of five bridges. The process for inviting tenders for this project is already underway, as informed by Khopde.