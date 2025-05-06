"State Plan Is Ready," Says CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead of Nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 ( Watch Video)

Amid the war tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack the mock drills will be carried out at the key places in Maharashtra . Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is getting ready for a mock drill that will take place throughout 244 districts of the nation on May 7. Everything will be tested by the MHA, including evacuation preparedness and air raid warning sirens. Talking about the mock drill, CM Fadanvis has given a messages.

In a speech at event in Ahilya Nagar CM stated that, "A mock drill will take place in Maharashtra tomorrow. The Central Government has issued instructions to all states regarding mock drills. The Centre has discussed with the secretaries of all states about where and what will happen. The state's plan is ready..." He further added that if we give in detail information about what will happen in mock drill then that drill is of no use. So as of now Maharashtra will organise mock drill that information is enough.

Why Is Maharashtra In Focus For These Mock Drills?

In terms of civil preparedness, Maharashtra has been designated as a high-priority zone due to its large population, vital infrastructure, and coastline sensitivity. Cities with important financial institutions and defence sites, such as Mumbai and Pune, are more susceptible to threats from the inside as well as the outside. Because of their closeness to the western maritime boundary, the state's coastal towns, such as Uran and Ratnagiri, are also heavily featured in the mock drill calendar.

Mock Drill Activities:

Air Raid Sirens: To guarantee prompt public reaction to aerial threats, alert systems will be tested in major cities. Evacuation Drills: In this, they will practise the evacuation of people from dangerous areas to safer ones, especially in crowded places like Thane and Mumbai. Blackout Procedures: In order to prevent discovery during possible air raids, key cities would rehearse quick blackouts, turning down lights and signalling. Camouflage Operations: To gauge response time and efficacy, strategic assets, including defence sites and power plants, will be subjected to quick camouflage testing. Civilian Awareness Programs: Workshops on crisis communication, survival skills, and first aid will be held in public areas, schools, and colleges in Pune, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

Along with thousands of students and locals, participants will include Civil Defence wardens, Home Guard volunteers, and members of the NCC, NSS, and NYKS.