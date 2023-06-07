Statements of some politicians on riot-like situation in state of Aurangzeb’s photos not coincidence

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.

He was speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of 17th Century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some locals.

Responding to a query on the Kolhapur incident wherein police used force to disperse a crowd that objected to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said some politicians had been saying that there could be a riot-like situation in the state.

Responding to comments of these leaders, youths of a particular community showcased pictures of Aurangzeb. They also glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. It cannot be a mere coincidence. Why suddenly these images have been displayed in various districts of Maharashtra? It does not happen easily or automatically. As it cannot be a mere coincidence, we will have to dig deeper into this matter, he said.