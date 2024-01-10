Step Back in Time: Western Railway's 125th Anniversary Exhibition Brings History to Life

Western Railway (WR) had recently organised an exhibition at its headquarters at Churchgate in Mumbai to mark the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of its headquarters building. The exhibition was held from January 7 to 9. The star attraction of the exhibition was the Vande Bharat Simulator, which offered a realistic thrill ride that replicates the sensations of operating a high-speed train. Visitors could experience the rush of acceleration and deceleration, feeling the power at their fingertips.



The event proved a roaring success, drawing train enthusiasts, history buffs, and curious minds alike. "The exhibition was a fantastic way to connect with the rich history of Western Railway," said 12-year-old Rohan, still buzzing from his virtual locomotive adventure. "The simulator was amazing! I felt like I was actually driving the train." Beyond the thrill ride, the exhibition offered a captivating blend of past and present. LED walls pulsed with railway stories, posters chronicled the evolution of Western Railway, and artifacts like vintage lamps and miniature train models sparked nostalgic whispers. A virtual reality tour gave visitors an exclusive peek inside the usually off-limits headquarters, while a photo gallery transported them back to a bygone era.



Special mention must be made of the stamp collection curated by 82-year-old Ulhas Chogle. Each rare stamp, dating back to 1953, whispered tales of locomotives and journeys past. "To share my passion with people and contribute to this celebration was an honor," said Chogle, his eyes twinkling with pride.





The exhibition aimed to bridge the gap between the administrative headquarters and the public, and judging by the enthusiastic engagement, it succeeded. Visitors of all ages left with a deeper appreciation for Western Railway's legacy and its role in shaping India's transportation landscape. Western Railway's 125th anniversary celebration may be over, but the journey of progress and innovation continues, full steam ahead.