‘Stop Playing Games, Give Reservation Directly’: Manoj Jarange on One-Day Extension

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange is at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding reservation right for their community. He had one day of permission for holding a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, and now he has given one day extension. Reacting to this decision Manoj Jarange stated that Maratha reservation should be directly given to them instead of playing this games. He also made a serious allegation that the government is planning to harass the Maratha community, cut off their food and water facilities and drive them out of Mumbai.

"The government gave me permission yesterday, today it has given another one-day extension. Instead of playing such 'games', the government should do real politics by directly giving reservation to the Maratha community. If reservation is given to the children of the poor, the Maratha community will not forget the government for the rest of their lives. This is the right time to win the hearts of the Maratha community," Jarange said.

Jarange also pointed out the harassment faced by the protesters during the protest. "There is no facility for children of the Maratha community to urinate. Vadapav or other food shops have been closed, there is no water facility either. The plan is to make the Marathas get fed up and leave Mumbai," he said. Speaking on this, he reprimanded the government, saying, "You have become even crueler than the British."

Jarange gave a direct warning to the government. "The children of the Maratha community have not come with food, they have come with pain. I may die on hunger strike, but do not close the shops for these children. Otherwise, if you hold a meeting with us, we will also close the water and close the shops," Jarange warned.

Now the battle is all-out!

'This battle is all-out now, we will not back down. Either the government will have to give reservation or I will die on hunger strike, but I will not back down now. Now it is not just reservation, I will not withdraw the agitation until it is implemented,' said Manoj Jarange-Patil.