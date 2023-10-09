Stop toll tax or we will burn toll booths: Raj Thackeray warns Maharashtra government

Hitting out at the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray questioned the hike in the toll fee in Thane and Mumbai. Raj Thackeray held a press conference on the toll road issue on Monday. He has strongly attacked the government saying that toll is the biggest scam in Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray has warned the government in these words that if toll is charged, we will burn all the toll booths. In this, he showed the old videos of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and raised the question where the toll money goes. As Fadnavis said that toll exemption has been given in the state and only big commercial vehicles are being charged toll. If there is no toll on four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers, then our people will take to the roads and wherever they are. This will be stopped where the toll is being taken. If you try to oppose us, we will burn such tolls .

MNS chief said he would meet the chief minister in the next couple of days and discuss the toll hike and other issues faced by the people of the state. The previous Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in its election manifesto had promised to make Maharashtra free of toll, but the promise was not kept, he said. Thackeray further claimed that Shinde had in the past filed a petition in court regarding toll and later withdrew it and questioned on whose instruction he had taken the plea back.

The MNS leader urged the citizens to retaliate and revolt to make the government realise its mistakes. The ruling party should keep in mind that the elections are around the corner and it can't afford to anger citizens, Thackeray said.