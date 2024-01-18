Strawberry Prices Plummet in APMC Vashi as Supply Surges and Demand Wanes

After a month-long wait due to unseasonal rains, the city's wholesale market is now overflowing with the juicy red fruit, leading to a significant drop in prices. At the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi, strawberries are now selling for as low as Rs 40 per kg, with prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 100 depending on quality.

Retailers are offering the sweet treat at slightly higher prices, with strawberries hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 150 per kg. According to APMC officials, the market is currently receiving a bumper crop of 50 to 70 quintals of strawberries daily.

An official from the Fruit and Vegetable Merchant Association informed that the supply of strawberries was poor during October and November. Now the temperature in strawberry growing areas has also dipped and the seasonal fruit is getting ready to be plucked.

The APMC market receives strawberries from places such as Mahabaleshwar, Nasik and Panchgani. They are known for harvesting the finest quality of strawberries,” said the official. In addition, the APMC market also receives strawberries from Pune and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a trader from APMC said that the strawberry season starts in Diwali and continues till March end. “The price is expected to fall as the temperature will increase in days to come and farmers will pluck strawberries in more quantity to prevent fruits getting damaged,” said the trader.

Balasaheb Bhillare, president of the Strawberry Grower Association of India said that the yield of strawberry is low this season. “Due to unseasonal rainfall and delayed winter affected the yield of the fruit,” said Bhillare, adding that there is around 30 percent low yield.

However, there is not much impact in price due to low demand. “We have noticed that there is a dip in demand for strawberries and that is why there is no impact in its price,” said Bhillare.