Stray dogs at Mumbai railway stations receive anti-rabies vaccination

On Monday, it was reported that approximately 35 stray dogs at Kopar railway station and Thakurli railway station have received vaccinations to prevent rabies. The population of stray dogs in the city has been increasing, and they are at risk of contracting rabies, which could also pose a risk to human health. Every year, the NGO Plant and Animal Welfare Society conduct a rabies vaccination campaign as a preventative measure.

For the last 21 years, an initiative by the organization PAWS has been providing anti-rabies vaccines to dogs in urban areas, as those infected with rabies pose a deadly risk if they bite humans.

Municipalities have been sterilizing and vaccinating dogs, but this doesn't cover stray dogs, which puts both the local community and the strays at risk. To combat this, Pause launched a special anti-rabies campaign. The drive was carried out at night on Saturday when the platforms are empty, making it easier to locate and vaccinate stray dogs.

According to Prashant Bunnavar from PAWS, the anti-rabies drive will soon be expanded to other cities like Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Diva, Mumbra Kalwa and Thane. The population of stray dogs in railway station areas has been rising, so PAWS will vaccinate them as a preventive measure in the upcoming weeks.