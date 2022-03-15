Stray dogs attack at least 6 kids in Hingoli

In a shocking incident, stray dog attacked atleast 6 kids leaving them seriously injured in Hingoli district. The residents of district have constantly reported the serious matter about the increasing stray dog population in the area.

The injured kids were admitted to a district hospital in Hingoli. One of the kid'ss condition is being reported to be serious. The injured child has been shifted to another hospital in Nanded district.

For the past few years there has been increase in dog attack cases in the area. The reason for the dog attack cases rising is said to be lack of proper care and nutrition being provided to these animals.

The complaints to the authorities about dog attack have gone in vain as the municipal corporation has failed to take any action in this regard.