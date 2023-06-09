Stringent action should be taken against those who try to defame Opposition, says Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said stringent action should be taken against those who try to defame Opposition leaders through social media and appealed to all political parties to desist from using foul language against one another.

Ajit Pawar said he tried to get in touch with Shinde but was told the CM is on a tour. I tried to reach deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis but could not get through. I will again try to reach him, he said. We got to know whose account it is. In the bio, it is mentioned that the person is a BJP worker. We do not know whether he is really a BJP worker or whether his party told him to say so. The ideological fight should be fought ideologically, he said.

Pawar said the phone of the person who issued the threat should be checked to find out if he was in contact with anyone and whether that persons asked him to send the threat message. Police should take stringent action in such matters to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. Those who have done this act must be arrested and action be taken, he demanded.

Asked about BJP leader Nilesh Rane’s Aurangzeb comment for Sharad Pawar, he said a few people from some parties are using foul language. The senior leadership of these parties should pull them up and ask them not to speak against one another in this manner. Show ideological differences. I am talking about all the parties, including ours, he said.