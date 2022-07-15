Students from Satara travel have to travel from boat due to heavy rain

Girls from Khirkhindi in Satara district have to travel by boat to go to school. After this fact was presented by the media, a petition has been filed in the High Court. However, it said that students should at least have good roads to go to school. The court has also ordered the secretary of the state to hold a meeting and make a permanent arrangement in this regard.



Girls from Khirkhindi in Satara district have to travel by boat to go to school. After this fact was presented by the media, a petition has been filed in the High Court. However, it said that students should at least have good roads to go to school. The court has also ordered the secretary of the state to hold a meeting and make a permanent arrangement in this regard.

These instructions are given with the aim that the students should get the infrastructure of education. Explaining this, the court has two helipads in the village of Satara district. But it has also been noted that there is no road or bridge for the students to go. There is no problem with having a helipad in the village. But, students need roads to go to schools and colleges and complete their education. The state government should take positive steps in this regard and take permanent measures as far as possible.

Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde is also from Satara district. Therefore, the Chief Secretary has been asked to hold a meeting of the Department of Finance, Rural Development, Education and Social Justice and after the meeting, submit a report along with necessary affidavit on what permanent measures can be taken.

The court has not mentioned that there is a helipad in the Chief Minister's village. However, it is a fact that two helipads have been constructed to reach the village of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The village of Khirkhindi has been rehabilitated and now there are only four houses. As this village is beyond the back water of Coyne, they have to rely only on boats to get there. Building roads or bridges there

