Such behavior will not be tolerated: MNS chief Raj Thackeray reacts on Mulund viral video

In a shocking incident, from Mumbai a female was denied office space in the society because she was a Marathi. The woman has alleged that the society secretary who is a Gujarati clearly stated that Maharashtrians are not allowed in the society. The woman's name is Tripti Devrukhkar and she has shared a video on social media addressing her plight. The woman went to Mulund West to find an office. After receiving the address, the woman had gone to the Shiv Sadan Society. The woman was told that Maharashtrians are not allowed here.

While speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said In Mulund, Mumbai, there was an incident where a Marathi woman was denied a job because she was Marathi. Others protested. We don't know how to register a protest etc. So when my Maharashtra soldiers gave up in our way, the secretary of that building gave an apology.

Such behavior will not be tolerated. If something like this happens again in Mumbai, Maharashtra, it is certain that the cheeks will rise. And the government should also show some fear. My sincere congratulations to the understanding given by my Maharashtra soldiers who went to Mulund yesterday. As long as you are always on the lookout and if any injustice is done to a Marathi man anywhere, he remembers the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. It should continue like this. Where you see injustice, you must kick!