Sulphur Tank Explosion at Maharashtra Sugar Factory: Two Dead, One Injured In Jalna

A sulphur tank explosion at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district claimed two lives and left one person injured, according to officials. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Partur, approximately 390 kilometers from the state capital.

"During ongoing work at the factory, a sulphur tank exploded, resulting in the deaths of Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh (56), a Sindkhedraja resident, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe (42) from Partur. One individual sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized," an official stated. Partur police have registered an accidental death case and have begun a probe, the official said.