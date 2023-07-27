"Sun even set on British empire": Uddhav Thackeray predicts BJP's downfall in 2024

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, in his podcast on Wednesday, said 2024 will be a turning point in the history of the country and that every beginning has an end. The British used to say the Sun never sets on their empire, but it happened,” he said, indicating BJP’s defeat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview to MP Sanjay Raut on the party’s official YouTube podcast ‘Awaaj Kunacha’, Thackeray spoke on various issues such as Manipur, future of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the opposition alliance against the BJP.The first part of the interview was released on Wednesday morning, while the second will be released on Thursday. The interview was also published in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.While pointing out the BJP’s desperation for power and fear of losing power, Thackeray gave the example of the recent NDA meeting called by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

In June last year, MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde later became the chief minister with the BJP's support. On the petitions seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said if state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar does not do justice, then doors of the Supreme Court are open for his party.