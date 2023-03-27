Supreme Court decision brings relief to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in symbol dispute

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by the Samata Party against the use of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's ‘flaming torch’ symbol. This allows the party to use the symbol until further orders, as per HT Marathi report.

Following a split in the Shiv Sena party, the ‘flaming torch’ symbol was temporarily given to Uddhav Thackeray's faction for the Andheri East Assembly by-election in Mumbai, which was set to expire on March 27.

However, the Samata Party in Bihar opposed the ‘flaming torch’ symbol and filed a petition with the Supreme Court. The court dismissed the petition, allowing the symbol to remain with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena until further orders.

This decision provided significant relief to the party, which was already facing a major political crisis.