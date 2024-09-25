Supreme Court Directs Maharashtra Chief Secretary to Discuss Re-development of PWD, Annexe Buildings with Bombay HC Judges

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to convene a meeting with the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and other judges to discuss the re-development of PWD and annexe buildings adjacent to the iconic High Court building in Mumbai. The plan aims to shift some courtrooms and other facilities to the new space.

On September 23, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the new Bombay High Court complex in Mumbai's Bandra region. The Supreme Court, while hearing a suo motu case titled 'Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court,' expressed the view that until the new complex in Bandra is completed, certain facilities should be relocated to a PWD building adjacent to the current High Court premises.

A special bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices B.R. Gavai and J.B. Pardiwala, said the need for urgent repairs to the annexe building of the Bombay High Court, where some courtrooms and other facilities are currently located.

According to a report of PTI, "A meeting will be called by the chief justice of the Bombay High Court (Justice D K Upadhyaya) and other judges with the chief secretary to discuss the redevelopment of a certain portion of the PWD building and the repairs of the annexe building," the bench said.

The Supreme Court also directed the Maharashtra government to explore the possibility of allocating space in the Air India building in south Mumbai for the Bombay High Court's arbitration and mediation centre. This matter is to be discussed during the meeting between the chief secretary, the Chief Justice of the High Court, and other judges.

"I sat in the annexe building for a long since we were the first batch of junior judges who got air-conditioned courtrooms," the CJI said, adding that some of the judges' chambers in the annexe building used to leak during monsoon then.

Founded on August 16, 1862, the Bombay High Court has been housed in its iconic building near Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) since November 1878, an official noted. The court exercises jurisdiction over Maharashtra through its principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad, as well as Goa. Additionally, it holds jurisdiction over the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.