Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Renaming of Aurangabad And Osmanabad

After hearing the case challenging the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts in Maharashtra, the petition has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. The court has refused to intervene in the renaming of Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, stating that the legal right to name and rename districts belongs to the state government.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court acknowledged that name changes will always have supporters and opponents. The court also highlighted the key issue, noting that the cases of Allahabad and Aurangabad are not comparable.

The Supreme Court emphasized that renaming is the prerogative of the state government and does not require judicial review. The High Court had already considered the arguments and issued detailed orders, which the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with.

Previously, on May 8, the Bombay High Court upheld the state government's decision to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv, deeming it legally appropriate. The Supreme Court's endorsement of this decision means that the names Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv will remain in place for Aurangabad and Osmanabad, respectively.