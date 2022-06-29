Supreme Court's hearing on MVA govt's plea against Governor's floor test begins

The hearing of the Uddhav Thackeray camp against the floor test called by the Maharashtra Governor has begun in the Supreme Court. Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi has begun the arguments. Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking voting rights has been mentioned before the top court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.. The political tussle in the state was triggered by Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs and raised a banner of revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government