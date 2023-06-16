Supriya Sule accuses Maha govt for being insensitive towards women

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule accused the Centre as well as the Maharashtra government of being insensitive towards women while referring to the Delhi police’s crackdown on a protest by women wrestlers and the crime situation in the state.

The manner in which the Delhi police handled the protest by women wrestlers (who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment) and rising incidence of crime against women in Maharashtra were proof of the insensitivity, the Baramati MP said.

She blamed the state home department for failing to ensure safety and security of women. She met the relatives of the 18-year-old student who was raped and murdered in her room at a government hostel in south Mumbai earlier this month and will appeal to the Centre to expedite justice in the case, Sule said.

Earlier, she was welcomed by party activists with a shower of flowers and the beating of drums as she arrived at the NCP office. She believed in democracy and decentralisation of power but the prevailing political situation reflected something different, the MP said. One minister holds 10 to 15 portfolios and local bodies and civic bodies have been functioning without elections being held, she said.