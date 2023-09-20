Supriya Sule asks government to hold discussion on India-Canada diplomatic row in Parliament

Amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Canada, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

On Tuesday, India dismissed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims of a potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June as absurd and motivated. In response, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a retaliatory action, mirroring Ottawa's earlier expulsion of an Indian official in connection with the same case. Sule raised the issue while speaking on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

I stand on behalf of NCP in full support of this bill. There is another piece of information in today's newspaper which is about the incidents that happened in Canada. Since this is a special session only for five days, I request the government to debate a few topics which is equally relevant as today's. One is the Canada issue, the second is Maharashtra, Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim reservation, Sule said.

