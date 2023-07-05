Supriya Sule asks NCP workers support ‘83-year-old warrior’ Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which got a major blow on Sunday after nine leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action. Meanwhile, deputy CM Ajit Pawar has summoned all the legislators at 1 pm to the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra. The separate meetings could be a turning point in the battle for the ‘real’ NCP. Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for “anti-party activities”. Nine other NCP leaders have also joined the Maharashtra government as ministers.

Amidst all of this, Supriya Sule has urged NCP workers to attend today's meeting and support ‘83-year-old warrior’ Sharad Pawar. Earlier, Sule said the party will analyse the reasons behind the crisis that unfolded on July 2nd. Supriya Sule, who is NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, said her father treated everyone as family. Addressing a late-night presser, Sule on Sunday said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity. The Baramati MP said the party will work with renewed vigour to strengthen the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country. "We will fight to rebuild the party. I would be happy if the rebels returned to the party. Let's see how things unfold in the future. My relations with Ajit Dada will not change," Supriya Sule said."Our credibility will only rise after this," she said.

