Supriya Sule calls Ajit Pawar's betrayal painful, says, relationship would remain the same

Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule on Sunday said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity. Addressing a press conference late night in Mumbai, Supriya Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further."Our credibility will only rise after this," she said. She also said that Ajit Pawar may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and that she will always love him as a sister. Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister, while eight other party leaders were inducted as ministers.

Supriya Sule, whose elevation as party working president last month is said to have triggered Ajit Pawar's revolt, said since 2019 when he first joined the short-lived government led by Devendra Fadnavis to 2023, she has matured a lot with the responsibility of the party. She said she will not mix personal and professional relationships. "I can never have a fight with my brother," she said. "I am boring, steady and not impulsive...Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two," she said. While the Nationalist Congress Party moved disqualification petitions with the Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar against Ajit Pawar and its eight other leaders for joining the NDA government in the state, the party's working president Supriya Sule said the move was “painful” Sule, however, didn't shy away from taking potshots at the BJP saying it welcomed her party leaders despite calling her party corrupt. “The BJP is 24x7 in election mood...BJP, which called the NCP a corrupt party, are now welcoming our leaders. How? I don't want to comment on who will be the candidates of the BJP. I will concentrate on my work rather than peeking inside others' life...I am always with the NCP and truth, I face these types of challenges every day. This one (Ajit Pawar's revolt) is a new challenge for me,” said Sule.