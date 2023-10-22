Supriya Sule calls for sacking ministers over contractual recruitment decision

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said the ministers responsible for taking the decision on contractual recruitment must be sacked. Talking to reporters, the Baramati MP said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding protests on the issue of recruitment on contract basis was hilarious, adding that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis must tell his workers that their party is in power.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and previous Congress-led dispensations, as well as its leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, were demanded to apologise by the BJP during rallies staged throughout the day in various parts of the state. The decision to go in for contractual recruitment was not taken during the Congress-NCP rule and the BJP must find out when it started, Sule said. The protests are targeted at (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawar, who was not chief minister in the period between 2011 and 2021, she pointed out.

Eknath Shinde, the then-chief minister, Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Uday Samant, Dhananjay Munde, Shamburaj Desai, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, and Hasan Mushrif were all ministers during this time, and they are still ministers now, Sule claimed. Sack the minister who signed on the government resolution (on contractual recruitment), Sule demanded.

Fadnavis on Friday announced scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staff on a contract basis by nine private agencies, and said it was the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation which had taken a decision to hire workforce on short-term basis.