Supriya Sule Calls For Statewide Campaign Against Dowry and Violence-Free Maharashtra

After Pune Vaishnavi Hagawane suicide case where a 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide following dowry-related harassment, which is currently in news, NCP SP leader Supriya Sule directed that her party will launch a state-wide campaign against dowry and for violence-free Maharashtra from June 22. Sule stated that their is urgent need to create social awareness and action stating that even an educated individuals continue to perpetuate harmful practices like dowry. She added that this is not just about expressing grief or anger its time for active and meaningful change. Sule unveiled the campaign’s slogan, “Dowry-Free Maharashtra, Violence-Free Families. A movement of awareness, for our daughters, by all of us.”

Sule expressed outrage over Vaishnavi's dowry harassment death, calling it shameful in a state known for women's emancipation. She announced a year-long, phased campaign across Maharashtra to eliminate dowry and family violence, stating, "Our goal is clear: to build a Maharashtra free of dowry and family violence.

"वैष्णवी हगवणे आत्महत्या प्रकरण अत्यंत गंभीर. पीडितेच्या अंगावरच्या जखमा पाहता ही आत्महत्या आहे की खून? याची सखोल चौकशी व्हावी." असे मत नॅशनॅलिस्ट काँग्रेस पार्टी- शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाचे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व आमदार श्री. जयंतराव पाटील यांनी कोल्हापूर येथे पत्रकारांशी संवाद साधताना… pic.twitter.com/MPfxSNvUJr — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) May 23, 2025

Also Read: Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case: 10-Month-Old Baby Handed Over to Kaspate Family, Pune Woman's Uncle Says Unknown Man Gave Child

This is the true tribute to Vaishnavi." Sule urged public participation, appealing to citizens to unite and build a dowry-free, violence-free society.

About Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case:

Vaishnavi Hagawane, daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly hanged herself, allegedly due to dowry harassment, on May 16 in Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district. Following Vaishnavi's demise, Pimpri Chinchwad Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 80(2), 108, 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) at Bavdhan police station and arrested three individuals Vaishnavi's husband, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law while her father-in-law, Rajendra Hagawane, and his elder son, Susheel Hagawane, remain absconding. The police are conducting further investigations into the matter. The case has also sparked political controversy. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious cognisance of the case, given its implications related to dowry harassment and the suspicious circumstances of Vaishnavi's death