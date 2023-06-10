Supriya Sule calls low-level politics Sharad Pawar receives death threat message

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule called it low-level politics after NCP chief Sharad Pawar received a death threat message. Supriya Sule on Thursday said she received a threatening message on her WhatsApp for her father, Sharad Pawar. Calling such actions low-level politics, she added that this should stop.

A delegation of NCP workers led by Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action. I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop, MP Supriya Sule told the media.

She also slammed the Home Department over its failure to maintain law and order in the state and said, Incidents are happening in a manner unlike before. What oppression is going on in the state? An incident has taken place over drinking coffee in Solapur. It is the failure of the Home Department. I request Amit Shah to look into what is happening in Maharashtra Home Department.