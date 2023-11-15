Supriya Sule celebrates Bhaidooj with estranged cousin Ajit Pawar

Despite political disagreements, the Pawar family's long-standing tradition of uniting for Bhau Beej during Diwali remained unscathed. Although there were reports of Ajit Pawar not being present at Govindbaug on Padwa, Supriya Sule shared a touching video on X, highlighting her Bhau Beej celebration with her dear Dada (Ajit Pawar). The video captures her joyous moments, celebrating the festival alongside her cousins.

This Diwali holds special significance for the family as it is the first celebration following Ajit Pawar's departure from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to align with the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, forming part of the government. In addition to this move, Ajit Pawar has taken steps to approach the Election Commission of India in an attempt to assert his claim over the party, originally established by the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar, including its symbol.

On Diwali Padwa, Ajit Pawar visited Sharad Pawar's home in Baramati. Supriya Sule later shared photos of the gathering on social media with the caption, "Blessed! Embracing the beauty of our traditions with pride. Baramati."

