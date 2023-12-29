Supriya Sule Chooses to Struggle with Father Over Aligning with Power and Amit Shah

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party and Member of Parliament for Baramati Lok Sabha, expressed that she faced a decision between power and struggle, and she opted for the latter.

I had two options, power and struggle. On the side of struggle, there was my father and on the side of power was (Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader) Amit Shah. I had to choose between power and struggle. I chose struggle, she said at a public meeting in Indapur.

Do not forget the person who has given you birth. Someone has to say the truth. If we all get scared, there will be no democracy in the country. Today, we were sabotaged. Tomorrow you will meet the same fate, she said in an apparent reference to the split in the NCP on July 2 this year.

Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs, aligned with the Eknath Shinde government, while Sule and several others opted to stand by party founder Sharad Pawar. Sule conveyed that she had informed her family of her decision to stay in Baramati for the next 10 months and would not be relocating to Mumbai. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for the first half of 2024, while the Assembly polls in Maharashtra are slated for the latter part of the year.

I told my husband and children I will stay put in Baramati till October. I told them I would not be coming to Mumbai and asked them to manage themselves, she said.