Supriya Sule claims BJP is obsessed with her father Sharad Pawar and her cousin Ajit Pawar

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was obsessed with her father Sharad Pawar and her cousin Ajit Pawar. Her remarks came during a verbal spat between the two parties over the formation of a short-lived government in Maharashtra in 2019.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati attacked the BJP, which is a component of the Maharashtra government, claiming that the saffron party lacks both national and state-level vision.

Talking to reporters here after meeting party workers who came to wish her on her birthday, Sule said, I am flattered that the Centre’s and state politics revolved round my father and brother (NCP leader Ajit Pawar). The BJP is so obsessed with them that they have no time to chart out a vision for the country’s and the state’s development. How will they reduce inflation and create jobs?

Replying to questions on the ongoing war of words between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the NCP over the short-lived BJP-Ajit Pawar government in November 2019, Sule said Fadnavis has no time to take measures to reduce inflation or ensure women’s security.

He (Fadnavis) just wants to speak on issues which are not relevant in the present context. He only wants to go back in time and speak about the early morning swearing-in and gossip. This is unfortunate. A chewing gum tastes nice in the start but then it becomes tasteless, she said.