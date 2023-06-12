Supriya Sule dismisses gossip reports of Ajit Pawar being upset with her elevation in NCP

Amid Opposition's allegation that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was indulging in dynastic politics, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who was appointed the party's working president a day ago, said she was proud of being the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and maintained that the party believed in democracy. Sule dismissed as gossip the reports of her cousin and senior party leader Ajit Pawar being upset with her elevation in the party.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marking a generational shift in the organisation and virtually sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known to display rebellious streaks.

Pawar made the announcement on the 24th anniversary of the foundation of the party. Sule, who was in Pune on Sunday, was asked about the allegation that her party was indulging in dynastic politics. Replying to it, she said, Yes, there is dynastic politics and I am extremely proud that I am a daughter of Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar. I received the Sansad Ratna award not because I am the daughter of Sharad Pawar, but because of the work I am doing in Parliament. Those who point their finger, they should understand that the rest of the fingers are pointing back at them. Therefore, let some people talk about such things, she added.