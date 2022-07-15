Supriya Sule “Has Devendra Fadnavis become Super CM? Eknath Shinde takes all decisions after consulting him.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a number of decisions in the cabinet. Earlier, some decisions were postponed since the new government was formed. However, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has been criticized for the past few days. NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule has once again targeted the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is taking all the decisions by asking Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Has he become the super CMs? question Supriya Sule. In answering this, you can ask them this question. The day he snatched the mic in front of him, we realized that but Shinde must be okay with it, said Supriya Sule.