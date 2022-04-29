Supriya Sule: 'I do not follow Amruta Fadnavis on Twitter'

The issue of loudspeakers on mosques, which has been raging in the state for the past few days, has now come to the fore in the wake of a decision taken by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party and the opposition are now blaming each other for the decision. In Uttar Pradesh, loudspeakers have been removed from more than 11,000 religious places and it has been decided to control the sound of loudspeakers in more than 35,000 places.

Against the backdrop of these developments in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Thursday lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his loudspeaker crackdown while taking a dig at the Maharashtra government. Taking to Twitter, Amruta wrote, 'Bhogi (hedonist), learn something from our Yogi'.

NCP leader Supriya Sule was questioned at a press conference in Thane regarding Amruta's remarks. Speaking on all these issues, Supriya said, "I will tell you the truth, I do not follow Amruta on Twitter. As I said earlier, I have so much work to do that I don't have much time to do other things apart from my responsibilities, ”she replied.