Supriya Sule reacts over Ketaki Chitale's offensive post about Sharad Pawar

NCP MP Supriya Sule is on a tour of Nashik. Speaking at a press conference today (Sunday), she answered various questions. Also, Supriya Sule reacted to actress Ketaki Chitale who posted an offensive post on Facebook about NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Ketaki Chitale has been remanded in police custody in connection with an offensive post case against Sharad Pawar. Speaking on the occasion, Supriya Sule said, "The law will do the right thing, what can I say.I don't even know her. But does anyone say that he should die for his father or for any other person? In what culture does it fit? ”

"Also, on this occasion, I publicly thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and MNS President Raj Thackeray. They took a stand against this act, which shows Marathi culture. We must all continue to work together. Whenever the time comes for someone else, I will stand up against that action. Today it happened to us, tomorrow it may happen to you. This is a trend that no one in the world can support in any society," said Supriya Sule.

