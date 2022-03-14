Supriya Sule's 'Right to Disconnect' bill gives employees right to refuse official calls after office hours

Everyone has to deal with stress in the office. However, more importantly, even after coming home from the office, many times you have to do office work over the phone. Companies expect their employees to take calls and respond to emails even after office hours. Modern technology has digitalized the present age. In this digital age, everything can be done on mobile phones. So most employees are working 24 hours a day with the help of smartphones. This affects the mental and physical health of the employees. To stop this, NCP MP Supriya Sule is trying to bring a new #RightToDisconnect law in Parliament. This is likely to bring relief to millions of employees.

MP Supriya Sule first introduced the 'Right to Disconnect' bill in the Lok Sabha in 2019. Stress at work causes employees to experience stress, partial sleep and mental problems, the stress of answering phone calls and e-mails is known as 'telepressure'. Employees are also unable to spend time with their families due to the stress of answering e-mails and phone calls around the clock. In addition, many employees have been diagnosed with insomnia. This has an equally detrimental effect on employee performance. Supriya Sule has so far tabled three important private bills in Parliament, including the Right to Disconnect Bill 2019, the Pre-Legislative Consultation Bill 2019 and the Whistleblower in Private Sector Protection Bill 2020.

The Right to Disconnect Bill seeks to ensure that employees' privacy is not affected by work stress. The bill would allow employees to not answer office calls and e-mails after office hours. This bill guarantees protection of employees' rights. Apart from that, the bill also promises to make the organizations more productive and work culture of the employees. Also, if the employee has to work longer hours than the office hours, then that time is considered as overtime and he is guaranteed to get paid.

According to a report, the number of employees working in this way has increased by 70 percent with the help of smartphones. Although smartphones have made it easier to work, it has also increased the risks in private life and office life, said Supriya Sule. If the bill is passed, it will relieve the employees from work stress.