Surprise Rain Showers Disrupt Routine in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pimpri: Pimpri Chinchwad residents faced unexpected inconvenience as sudden monsoon showers swept through the city for the past two hours. The sporadic rain, starting around 12:30 PM Tuesday, disrupted routines and brought a chill to the atmosphere.

The change in weather had been evident for the past two days, with temperatures rising and skies appearing overcast. Monday evening even saw light rain in some areas, but Tuesday morning remained largely dry. However, by mid-afternoon, showers returned, affecting multiple city areas including Bhosari, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Nigdi, Thergaon, Kivle, Rahatni, Punawale, Tathawade, Wakad, Pimple Nilkh, Pimple Gurav, Kalewadi, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, Navi Sangvi, Dapodi, Walhekar Wadi, and Akurdi.

While the rain's intensity remained moderate, it considerably cooled the air. Schoolchildren leaving at closing time were particularly caught off guard, while office workers heading home or back to work also faced unexpected dampness. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has urged residents to take precautions, as localized waterlogging is possible in some areas