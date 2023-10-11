Sushma Andhare demands investigation into Dada Bhuse's alleged role in drug mafia Lalit Patil's hospital escape

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged involvement of Dada Bhuse, the Minister of Public Works (Public Undertakings) in the Government of Maharashtra, in the sensational case of drug mafia figure Lalit Patil's escape from Pune's Sassoon Hospital.

Andhare alleges that Bhuse made a phone call instructing Patil to be transferred to Sassoon Hospital. She has urged authorities to examine Bhuse's call records, citing suspicions regarding his role. While other political figures had hinted at the involvement of a legislator from the Shinde group, Andhare openly named Bhuse.

According to reports, Congress' Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar also claimed that a minister was involved in the case. Andhare insists that if there are doubts surrounding Bhuse's role, his call records should be scrutinized, and he should face questioning. She has called upon Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action to resolve this case.

Lalit Patil, an accused in a high-profile drug case, managed to escape from a treatment room at Sassoon Hospital on Monday, October 2. He made his getaway with the assistance of a car driver after his involvement in a Rs 2 crore drug bust near the entrance of the hospital came to light. Patil had been detained in a significant mephedrone drug operation in Chakan, which was dismantled by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in October 2020. Initially incarcerated at Yerwada Central Prison, he required medical attention in June of this year, leading to his admission to Sassoon Hospital. Patil hails from Nashik and has also contested the Nashik Civic Polls previously.

In response to the allegations, Dada Bhuse vehemently denied any involvement and expressed his willingness to undergo the inquiry as proposed by the opposition and Sushma Andhare. Furthermore, he warned that if the allegations against him are not withdrawn within eight days after the investigation, especially if they fail to substantiate the claims, he will pursue a defamation lawsuit.