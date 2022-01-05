Tahira Kashyap Khurrana asks women to be 'selflessly selfish' in her latest post

Preaching a new lesson in self-love, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's latest reel on Instagram demands women to be kind towards themselves first, asking them to be 'selflessly selfish'.

Unveiling the video under the tag "#WomensWednesday," Tahira posted a reel clarifying the dilemma most women face trapped between responsibilities towards others and the necessity of self-love.

She wrote, "It's still work in progress for me! But it's the only way to be! To become happy myself and then become a beacon, reservoir and the biggest source of happiness for those around.... But it all starts with filling my own vessel up with my happiness, my dreams and my aspirations. You agree?! #reelitfeelit #reels #noguilt."

Through her social media, Tahira often gives insights into embracing womanhood with quirky, candid, and relatable incidents of her life.

Currently basking in the success of her recent book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is looking forward to her debut directorial feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

( With inputs from ANI )

