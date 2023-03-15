Tanker movement restricted at night in Thane district to prevent hazardous waste release into water bodies

Police in Thane district have restricted tanker movement in certain areas to reduce instances of hazardous waste being released into water bodies.

According to a release by Deputy Commissioner of Police (SB) Dr Srikant Paropkari, such vehicles have been banned from the streets between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. until May 13, 2023, within the limits of Dombivali, Ambernath, Additional Ambernath, and Badlapur industrial areas.

It has been observed that hazardous chemicals are being released into rivers and creeks at night, said the release. The illegal act affects the health of citizens and pollutes the environment, it said.