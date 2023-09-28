Tarikh pe Tarikh: Ashok Chavan targets Eknath Shinde government over quota and other issues

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan took aim at the Eknath Shinde government, addressing a variety of concerns including the requests for quotas from the Maratha and Dhangar communities, as well as the ongoing proceedings regarding the disqualification of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs.

Tarikh pe Tarikh but there is no justice, the former chief minister posted on X quoting the famous dialogue from Sunny Deol-starrer Damini. He said be it the proceedings on disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the assembly Speaker, or the reservation for Marathas or the Dhangar community, and many such issues, the only reply is Tarikh pe Tarik.