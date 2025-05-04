Tasgaon Horror: Social Worker Mayur Mali Brutally Murdered by Mother and Sister in Sangli, Maharashtra

In a shocking incident in Tasgaon city near Sangli, 30-year-old Mayur Mali was murdered by his own mother, Sangita Mali, and sister, Kajal Mali. They allegedly drugged him with sedatives and killed him by hitting his head with a stone. After committing the murder, they tried to destroy evidence by setting his body on fire, staging it as an accidental death caused by a fire. However, the Tasgaon Police grew suspicious and, after a thorough investigation, uncovered the truth.

Mayur Mali, a resident of Kasar Galli in the city, was known as a social worker. On Friday night, he was seen talking with friends and later returned home. Around 12:30 PM on Saturday, a fire broke out inside his house. The Tasgaon Municipal Council's fire brigade rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze. During the operation, they discovered Mayur’s charred body. His body was sent to the rural hospital for a post-mortem, which revealed head injuries that raised police suspicion.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sachin Thorbole and other officers inspected the scene. Several suspicious clues led them to detain Mayur’s mother and sister for questioning. During interrogation, it was revealed that the two had given Mayur sedatives and, while he was unconscious, struck his head with a stone, killing him. It came to light that Mayur had frequent arguments with his mother and sister. Despite being his own family—his mother and real sister—they committed the heinous act and tried to cover it up by burning his body. Their plan to pass the murder off as an accidental death failed due to the keen observation and diligence of the Tasgaon police. Both women were taken into custody for further investigation, leading to the case being solved. Mayur Mali was actively involved in social work through his group "Dosti Social Foundation." His tragic death has left the local community in shock and sorrow.