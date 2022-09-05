Teachers' Day 2022: No shortage of funds for the education sector, assures Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his virtual dialogue with teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Monday assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the education sector and also to provide infrastructure in schools. He said he will soon issue an order to the school education department that the salaries of the teachers will be paid on time. He said that the government is committed to provide quality education to all children. He said that the government has taken many strategic decisions for the development of schools, especially for the empowerment of government schools.

'’Efforts have been made to make pre-primary education of international standard. The government as per the new education policy is taking student-centric decisions and it is focusing on spending 6% of gross state domestic product on education, reducing the dropout rate and implementing a proper evaluation process of teachers in the state. A conducive environment is being created through these slew of initiatives,’’ he noted