Teen Drowns While Swimming with Friends at Someshwar Lake in Ratnagiri

In a tragic incident on the afternoon of Monday, June 2, a 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends at Someshwar Lake in Ratnagiri taluka. The deceased has been identified as Aadesh Dattaram Ghadshi, a resident of Devrukh in Sangameshwar taluka. An accidental death report has been registered at the Ratnagiri Rural Police Station. According to police reports, Aadesh had visited the Someshwar Lake along with his friends for a swim.

Around 3 PM, while swimming, he suddenly began to struggle in the water and started drowning. His friends noticed his distress and raised an alarm. Local residents rushed to the spot and immediately jumped into the lake in an attempt to save him. Unfortunately, by the time help arrived, Aadesh had already sunk to the bottom of the lake. The locals managed to pull him out of the water and rushed him in an unconscious state to the District Government Hospital in Ratnagiri. However, he was declared dead upon arrival. This heartbreaking incident has cast a pall of gloom over the community. Police are continuing their investigation and have urged the public to exercise caution around water bodies, especially during the monsoon season.

