Tejas Thackeray to make entry into politics? Aaditya Thackeray reacts

After the revolt of 40 MLAs and 12 MPs including Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chiefs Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray have become very active. Aaditya Thackeray is seen trying to strengthen the party through Nishta Yatra, Shivsamwad Yatra. It is now being predicted that Tejas Thackeray from the Thackeray family may enter politics. In this regard, Aditya Thackeray has made an indicative statement. Shiv Sena is currently in financial crisis. In this background, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray is making strong moves to boost the organization once again. As a part of these efforts, Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas Thackeray will also be given the responsibility of the Yuva Sena. Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray has disclosed about this discussion.

Aditya Thackeray has dismissed the talk of Tejas Thackeray's entry into active politics. Don't trust this talk. Aditya Thackeray has clarified that when he wants to come, he will take a decision on this.

While talking to the media, Aditya Thackeray replied to the criticism of the opposition, he quipped that we are busy with the work of the people and they are busy with politics.